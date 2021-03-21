New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, who both participated in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 tournament, shared an important message regarding road safety.

In a video shared by 100MB, Sachin raised awareness regarding the importance of wearing a helmet while driving a two-wheeler. He also urged that not only the driver but the pillion rider too should wear a helmet.

Road safety is a cause very close to Tendulkar's heart and the legend, on Friday, said that the reaction from the people has been nothing short of excellent and he wishes for people to show more patience while on the road and try and avoid taking rash calls whether while riding a bike or driving a car.

"We are here for a cause and people are taking notice of what we are looking to do. The reaction has been very good, the crowds have responded brilliantly. I have always said this that when people react this way then it's the best tonic for any athlete. The appreciation transpires into making something special on the field.

"It has actually happened because a number of legends go out there and play some spectacular cricket. People are enjoying, and it gives all of us an opportunity to relive those moments. Earlier, when we played actively, it just allowed us to do that. Here, I would want to thank the six teams for taking the time out to spread this message, this is important," he had pointed.

Elaborating further on the need to be safe on the road, Tendulkar had said: "Every four minutes we are losing lives in India. While people are riding two-wheelers, 50 per cent of the accidents are happening in the age group of 18-35 because of not wearing helmets. You know number of lives are lost because we are not doing the basic things. Pillions riders don't wear helmets. The drivers and passengers choose not to wear seat belts when driving a car.

"Life is precious, one cannot because of carelessness, put life in danger or someone else's life in danger. That's why I feel patience is required. When we were small, we would have piggybanks where we would collect our pocket money and save. Similarly, if we show little bit of patience every day and allow elderly people to cross roads, honk less and do these little things, that is a piggybank of blessings. Every time you are helping visually impaired or elders to cross the road, you are earning blessings and all you have to do is stop for five seconds. These small things can really change our mindset, it is really important that we decide to every day fill our piggybank with blessings."

The final of the Road Safety World T20 Series tournament is slated to take place on Sunday between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. (ANI)

