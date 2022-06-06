Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has greeted former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who turned 34 on Monday.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday Ajinkya. Have a great year ahead," Sachin said in a tweet.

Rahane, known as a complete team man, led India to a renowned Test series win over Australia last year. After Team India got bundled out for 36 in Adelaide, Rahane stepped in as the stand-in skipper in absence of Virat Kohli and managed to rally the team around to lead a remarkable fightback.

Rahane had made his T20I and ODI debut in 2011 against England while he played his first Test in 2013 against Australia.

In his career so far, Rahane has played 82 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India, scoring 8,268 runs across all formats of the game. The batter represented Mumbai in Ranji Trophy and also played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. (ANI)

