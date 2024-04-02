Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reminisced about India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup title win, a moment when his "childhood dream turned into reality". On this day back in 2011, India beat Sri Lanka in a tough-contested World Cup title clash at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. The legendary batter played his sixth WC and batted unbelievably, scoring 482 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.55, with two centuries and two fifties. He was the second-highest run-getter. All in One Year! Indian Cricket Team's Title Wins Under MS Dhoni Between 2010-11 Which Ended With CWC Triumph.

Thirteen years ago, my childhood dream turned into reality. Forever grateful for the memories, the team, and the incredible support of over a billion people. pic.twitter.com/RvUuzuGqhQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also lauded the 'Class of 2011' for playing exceptionally throughout the tournament.

#OnThisDay in 2011, our Men in Blue made history by clinching the ICC Cricket World Cup for the 2nd time! 🏆 Led by the legendary @msdhoni, with gritty innings from @GautamGambhir, quality batting by @sachin_rt, heroic all-round displays by @YUVSTRONG12 and the entire squad… pic.twitter.com/EDPFLrXhQc — Jay Shah (@JayShah) April 2, 2024

Throwback to a very special day! 🏆 🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/inyLTWKcrY — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2024

Coming to the title clash, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 274/6, owing to unbeaten century by Mahela Jayawardene (113), knocks by skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Tillakaratne Dilshan (48) and Thisara Perera (22*). Zaheer Khan (2/60) and Yuvraj Singh (2/49) were the pick of the bowlers for India. 13 Years Of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup Glory: On This Day in 2011, an Unparallel Team Effort Helped India Bring the ICC World Cup Home After 28 Years.

In the run chase, India struggled initially after the dismissal of openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar early. Then knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97), Virat Kohli (35), MS Dhoni (91*) and Yuvraj Singh (21*) helped India secure a six-wicket win.

