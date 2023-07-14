New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): India's most celebrated cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his maiden test hundred in the debut match against West Indies.

Jaiswal scored his test ton on the Day 2 of the first test on Thursday at Windsor Park Dominica.

India's 229-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal marked the first time in Test history that India took the lead in the first innings without losing a wicket on Thursday. West Indies managed to score 150 in their first innings.

Sachin took his Twitter to praise the young Mumbai batter for his first ton.

"A Yashasvi start to your Test career, @ybj_19! Well done. And a splendid century by @ImRo45, " Sachin wrote.

Sri Lanka Legend Lasith Malinga shared a picture of him and Jaiswal to celebrate Jaiswal's special moment.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also congratulated the Indian opener through his Twitter handle.

"Hopefully start of a marvellous career for @ybj_19 well played young man," Pathan wrote.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer congratulated Jaiswal in a unique style by sharing a meme.

Jaiswal's debut Test ton has made him the 17th player from India to score three figures on his Test debut. Along with this, the left-handed batter is also only the third Indian opener to make a Test hundred on debut after Shikhar Dhawan (187 v Australia, 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 v West Indies, 2018). (ANI)

