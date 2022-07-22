Rabat, Jul 22 (AP) Sadio Mane of Senegal has been named African player of the year for the second time.

The Bayern Munich forward won the Confederation of African Football award at a ceremony in the Moroccan capital on Thursday night.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja, India Vice-Captain, Likely To Sit Out of ODI Series Against West Indies, KL Rahul Doubtful for T20Is After Contracting COVID-19.

The 30-year-old Mane scored the penalty against Egypt that sealed Senegal's first African Cup of Nations title earlier this year and helped his country qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Mane left Liverpool last month to join the German champions.

Also Read | Hockey at CWG 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Commonwealth Games Women's Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The forward beat former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for the CAF award, which he also won in 2019. Mane and Mendy are Senegal teammates.

Aliou Cisse of Senegal won men's coach of the year.

Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria won the CAF women's player of the year for a record fifth time. The 27-year-old Barcelona forward dedicated her award to her national team. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)