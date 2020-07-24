New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The inquiry committee instituted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) into the alleged breach of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at NSNIS Patiala has recommended corrective measures after completing its inquiry.

Three boxers had allegedly breached SOP at NSNIS Patiala. The inquiry committee headed by Rohit Bharadwaj, Secretary, SAI, has submitted the final report of the inquiry.

The inquiry committee found deviations in the implementation of SAI's SOP by the local administration of NSNIS Patiala. Hence, corrective measures have been recommended to ensure that guidelines of the SOP are strictly followed in all SAI centres where elite athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics are training.

As per the recommendations, it has been decided that there will be strict implementation of quarantine norms of the state government, SOP and guidelines otherwise issued, without exception. Also, an education programme for athlete and coaches about quarantine norms, SOP be undertaken during the time of entry into the centre, upon completion of quarantine and conduct of regular awareness programmes for all stakeholders.

The nomination of a dedicated officer to supervise the camps has also been decided. All information and decisions regarding SOP to flow to coaches and athletes through this officer, to ensure clarity.

It has also been decided that a weekly review will be held with members of the COVID-19 task force and Hygiene Officer of every centre, beginning with NSNIS Patiala and NCOE Bangalore, on an immediate basis.

During the inquiry, the boxers admitted that they have breached the quarantine protocol. The inquiry has found that it was not an intentional breach, but lack of awareness on the part of the boxers about the quarantine rules that they were required to follow.

Being unusual circumstances where all quarantine and SOP rules are new to athletes, it has been decided that they will resume training at the camp.

Boxing, weightlifting and athletics training of Olympic-bound athletes is underway in NSNIS Patiala. (ANI)

