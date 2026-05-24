Sports News | SAI Guwahati and IIT Guwahati Host Special Edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' to Celebrate India's Hosting of Commonwealth Games 2030

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): Guwahati witnessed a landmark sporting celebration today as the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Guwahati, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati), organised a Special Edition of the "Sundays on Cycle" initiative.

The event assumed significance as it celebrated India's selection as the host nation for the Commonwealth Games 2030, a milestone expected to firmly place India, particularly the Northeast region, on the global sporting map.

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The special 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle formed part of one of the nationwide celebrations promoting fitness and sports participation.

Held across more than 8,000 locations nationwide on 24th May 2026, the Commonwealth Games Day edition served as a tribute to India's sporting future and the upcoming 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

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Raksha Khadse, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, graced the event at IIT Guwahati as the Chief Guest for this special edition celebrating #CWG2030InBharat.

Joining her were Olympians and Commonwealth Games medallists Jayanta Talukdar and Sushila Devi Likmabam, as well as Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG).

Addressing the gathering, Khadse emphasised the importance of initiatives such as Sundays on Cycle in building a sports-loving and fitness-conscious nation. She expressed confidence in India's preparedness and capability to host a world-class Commonwealth Games in 2030.

The event drew further inspiration from the presence of two of India's celebrated Commonwealth Games medallists -- Sushila Devi, the accomplished judoka who has represented India with distinction on the international stage and Jayanta Talukdar, the legendary archer from Assam who has been a cornerstone of Indian archery for decades.

Both athletes interacted with participants, shared their journeys, and called upon the youth of Assam to pursue sport with dedication and passion.

A special Commonwealth Games-themed exhibition was also inaugurated in Ahmedabad as well as at all SAI Regional Centres, highlighting India's sporting achievements over the last 12 years -- including milestones under the Khelo India Mission, India's expanding sports infrastructure, and the country's growing sports goods manufacturing ecosystem.

The initiative was aimed at deepening public engagement around India's hosting of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, while simultaneously building momentum toward the country's long-term Olympic ambitions.

The Sports Authority of India, Regional Centre, Guwahati, organised 'The Commonwealth Games Open Quiz' across its social media handles and 'The Commonwealth Games Themed Drawing Competition' across schools in Guwahati.

The winners of both contests were felicitated by the guests, including Chief Guest Smt. Raksha Khadse, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)