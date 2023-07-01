Patiala, Jul 1 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI), under the sports ministry's Central Athlete Injury Management System (CAIMS), has extended support to Olympian boxer Vikas Krishan in getting quick assessment and surgery following an injury he had sustained during an assessment camp.

Vikas, who is part of the ongoing boxing national camp at SAI NSNIS Patiala Centre, had injured his left distal biceps tendon during a sparring session on June 23, after which he was recommended an MRI by the team doctor to get clarity on the extent of his injury.

The MRI confirmed that Vikas had suffered distal biceps tear on his left bicep and his case was forwarded to CAIMS for further advisement.

CAIMS suggested consultation and after that he was advised immediate surgery for a quick recovery.

Vikas, thus, underwent the surgery on June 29 and will be discharged from the hospital later on Saturday.

The full cost for his treatment has been covered by SAI and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) under the National Campers Insurance scheme.

"SAI and BFI left no stone unturned to help me and my son out during this time, be it reaching out to the insurance company or following up with them, they helped us in every step of the way.

"I am really thankful to them for all that they have done and made this ordeal much easier for us to manage," Vikas's father Krishan Kumar said in a statement issued by SAI.

