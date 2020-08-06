New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In an attempt to provide new skills to coaches in line with the evolving needs of athletes, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has redesigned its curriculum for NSNIS diploma courses and said it has formed an expert sub-committee to take steps towards strengthening the quality of the faculty.

During the council meeting, the 27th Academic Council of the SAI has taken some key decisions which are aimed to promote sporting excellence by strengthening the already existing system at the National Centre for Sports Coaching (NCSC), as well as to provide new skills to coaches.

"In keeping with the evolving structure of the global sports ecosystem and to ensure that Indian coaches are equipped to train athletes as per global standards, the syllabus structure and contents of the premiere course at NSNIS Patiala, Diploma course in Sports Coaching, have been revised after wide consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including the National Sporting Federations of the sporting disciplines," SAI said in a statement.

Also, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first semester of the Diploma course will be held online.

"An expert sub-committee has been formed to take steps towards strengthening the quality of the faculty at SAI's National Institute of Sports in Patiala, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Trivandrum," the statement read.

The aforementioned committee will screen the existing faculty and recommend new and future faculty and guest teachers so that a pool of "outstanding experts" can be created and course trainees can benefit from the best faculty available in the country, especially in the new online teaching format that has been adopted recently.

Another decision taken during the meeting is to continue the six-week certificate course of the coach's education programme online for grassroot-level and developmental coaches. (ANI)

