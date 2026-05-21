Sports News | Sai Sudharsan Joins Kohli, Gayle in Elite IPL List with Back-to-back 600-run Seasons

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 21 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) star batter Sai Sudharsan etched his name in the record books.

The Gujarat Titans opener has now recorded back-to-back 600-plus run seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL), joining an exclusive list featuring legends like Chris Gayle, David Warner, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

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Sudharsan has also matched another major IPL milestone by becoming only the fourth player in tournament history to register five consecutive 50-plus scores in a single season, equaling records held by Virender Sehwag, Jos Buttler and Warner.

Sudharsan achieved this feat in his side's 2026 IPL clash against the five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

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Sudharsan slammed a brilliant 84 runs off 53 balls, laced with seven fours and 4 sixes. With this innings, Sudharsan now has 638 runs under his belt, in 14 innings at an impressive average of 49.07.

Coming to the match, a century stand between skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan and a fine half-century from Jos Buttler helped Gujarat Titans (GT) reach a total of 229/4 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

CSK need to chase down 230 runs in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. (ANI)

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