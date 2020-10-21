New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): With an eye on Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, sporting activities are being resumed in SAI training centres across the country from November 1 and as a result, the Sports Authority of India has decided to make transport arrangements for the athletes of NCOEs/SAI Training Centres who have to join their training facility.

This decision has been taken looking at the sudden situation that had emerged in March this year when athletes had to be sent back home due to the coronavirus. It has been decided that athletes who have to travel beyond 500 km will be provided with an air ticket while those athletes who are stationed less than 500 km may travel by train in 3rd AC.

Further, in order to create a bio-bubble for resumption of training in SAI centres, it has been decided to provide accommodation to all coaches and support staff of the NCOEs/STCs. The regular and contractual staff will be provided accommodation at government cost.

"SAI authorities have also reached out to all athletes and their parents to apprise them about the SAI SOP that they will need to follow prior to and after joining the SAI centres," SAI said in an official release.

Athletes have also been given the option of joining SAI centres post Diwali if they wish to celebrate Diwali with their families.

Earlier in March this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and in view of the government advisory, SAI had adopted proactive prevention measures and directives were issued to all regional heads.

The concerned Regional Directors of SAI centres were asked to facilitate return of athletes with those living beyond 400 kms sent back by air and within 400 kms by AC 3-tier train. (ANI)

