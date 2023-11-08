Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 8 (ANI): India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal congratulated Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani after she inaugurated the first 'Swadesh' store by Reliance Retail at Hyderabad in Telangana on Wednesday.

Reliance Retail's Swadesh stores will present India to the world "through its centuries-old art forms and creative expressions" and will also pry open sustainable livelihood opportunities for artisans and craftspersons to ensure that their work continues to be treasured in a world that is evolving rapidly, a release said.

Saina congratulated Nita Ambani and told mediapersons, "I would like to congratulate Nita Ambani who launched Swadesh here today. Such things are needed in India because we need things from local artisans to come to the front so that people can purchase from them. I hope more of such stores open in future."

Former tennis star Sania Mirza said that 'Swadesh' store will be an amazing opportunity for the artisans and said, "We are all very happy to be here. Swadesh is everything to do with India, to do with tradition, to do with the artisans of India. There are so many great women artisans which makes me very happy personally...I think this is an amazing opportunity for those artisans."

Swadesh aims to revolutionise the way India's age-old arts and crafts are perceived globally, born out of Reliance Foundation's "long-standing commitment to promote traditional artists and artisans" and Nita Ambani's vision of "creating a platform to showcase their talent and skill to a wider audience."

Speaking at the launch of the first standalone Swadesh store in Hyderabad, Nita Ambani said Swadesh is an ode to India's traditional arts and artisans.

"It's our humble initiative to preserve and promote our country's age-old arts and crafts. Swadesh highlights the spirit of 'Make in India' and offers respect and sustenance to our skilled craftsmen and craftswomen. They are truly the pride of our country, and through Swadesh we hope to give them the global recognition that they richly deserve. That is why we are excited to expand Swadesh not just across India, but internationally too in the US and Europe."

As a testimony to Reliance Foundation's efforts, Indian artisans recently received "overwhelming appreciation" from both domestic and international guests at the Swadesh experience zone created at the recently launched arts and culture space, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Visitors could not only watch and interact with master artisans at work in a special recreation of their traditional workspaces but purchase their work too.

Originally scheduled as a three-day event, the NMACC Swadesh exhibition in May had to be extended due to unprecedented public demand, visible in the extensive number of footfalls and daily orders placed with the artisans, the entire proceeds of which went to the artisans, the release said. (ANI)

