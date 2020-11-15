Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday said that shuttler Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap, who is also a badminton player, have expressed desire to open a badminton academy in the state.

"Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap calls on. Express desire to open badminton academy in Himachal," Dattatreya tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the couple met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The Chief Minister, in his tweet, said that Nehwal and Kashyap paid a 'courtesy call' on him at his residence.

"A warm welcome to Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal on her arrival at Devbhumi Himachal. Today, Nehwal paid a courtesy call at our official residence, Oakover, Shimla. I am sure that you will like the beautiful natural beauty here and your visit will be memorable," Thakur tweeted.(ANI)

