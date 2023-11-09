London, Nov 9 (AP) Bukayo Saka set up the first goal before scoring himself to lead Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Sevilla that strengthened the English team's position atop its Champions League group.

The England forward laid the ball off for Leandro Trossard to sweep home a low finish in the 29th minute at Emirates Stadium.

Saka then doubled the lead in the 64th by running onto Gabriel Martinelli's pass, cutting inside and slotting home past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Saka hobbled off the field before the final whistle after being on the end of some rough tackles by Sevilla throughout the match. He'd done enough damage by then.

Arsenal moved onto nine points in Group B, four more than both PSV Eindhoven and Lens. Sevilla was languishing in last place on two points.

Mikel Arteta's team bounced back from two straight defeats — one in the English League Cup and the other in the league, controversially to Newcastle — with Sevilla barely offering a threat.

“A club like Arsenal can't be losing three games in a row. The manager made that clear," Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice said. “We're close to the knockout stages and once you get there it all starts again. That's how you push on and stay focused.”

Arsenal can qualify with a game to spare by beating Lens at home on Nov. 29. (AP)

