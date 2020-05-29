Sports News | Sami Khedira Wants to Win Titles with Juventus

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Juventus' Sami Khedira said he wants to win many titles with the team and finds no reason to make a move to any other club.

"My contract runs till summer 2021. I'm feeling very comfortable with Juventus in Italy. I have found a very strong team. I am eager to win many titles. Now I have confidence in my body and want to win more title with Juventus," Khedira said on Instagram.

"I do not know any reason why I should change my team and accept another," he added.

The 2019-2020 season of Serie A has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the clubs have resumed team training and Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has confirmed that Seria A season will return from June 20.

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Spadafora announced on Thursday that the intention is for the 2019-20 campaign to kick-off again next month, Goal.com reported.

"Football was going to restart when we had the right safety conditions and when the CTS would give the go-ahead to the protocols," Spadafora said.

"The league resumes on June 20 - I have already consulted with Prime Minister Conte. I hope we can complete the Coppa Italia in the week from June 13 to 20." (ANI)

