Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Sandeep Sharma registered the best figures by an Indian for his franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Sandeep accomplished this feat during his side's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

During the game, Sandeep took five wickets for 18 runs in four overs. He got the scalps of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David and Gerald Coetzee.

He also has the third-best spell by a RR bowler in IPL history, with the top two spells belonging to Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir (6/14 against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) and Australia's James Faulkner (5/16 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013).

This season, Sandeep has taken six wickets in three games at an average of 12.66, with the best figures coming in this match.

In 119 matches, he has taken 130 wickets at an average of 26.72, with the best figures of 5/18. He also has two four-wicket hauls in the IPL.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first. MI was 20/3 at one point. Then it was Tilak, who had a 32-run partnership with Mohammed Nabi (23 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six) and a 99-run stand with Nehal Wadhera (49 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six). It took MI to 179/9 in their 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma (5/18) was the top bowler for Rajasthan and got a memorable five-wicket haul. Trent Boult also took 2/32 in his four overs. Avesh Khan got one wicket. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also got a wicket and became the first player to get to 200 IPL wickets.

RR need 180 runs to win. (ANI)

