Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Making his comeback after six years, former Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Sangram Singh will face Pakistan's Muhammad Saeed in what will be the headline event of the International Pro Wrestling Championship on February 24 in Dubai.

The event carrying a prize purse of Rs 3-crore will have a lineup of five matches, including the one featuring Sangram and Saeed.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 3rd Test vs England: Dhruv Jurel To Debut? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Rajkot.

"This sport of wrestling exemplifies gentlemanly conduct, and I aim to inspire the youth through this event keeping in mind the ideology of FIT India," said the 38-year-old who won the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship in 2015 and 2016.

"Competing against Muhammad Saeed, who is an elite athlete in his own right will be the perfect way to emphasize that age is no barrier and I look forward to a great fight to complete my anticipated comeback facilitated by World Professional Wrestling Hub."

Also Read | KL Rahul Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, Devdutt Padikkal to Replace to Injured Indian Cricketer: Report.

The other match ups feature Ilias Bekbulatov (Russia), 2017 European Wrestling Champion vs Damon Kemp (USA); Andrea Carolina (Columbia), Olympian, vs Vescan Cynthia (France), Olympian; Bader Ali (UAE), Silver medallist, Arab Championship vs Mbo Isomi Aron (Congo), Gold Medalist, Games of La Francophonie; Mimi Hristova (Bulgaria), Olympian vs Skiba Monika (Poland).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)