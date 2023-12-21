New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aid Sanjay Singh on Thursday elected as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The Wrestling Federation of India elections were held on Thursday, December 21, after several postponements earlier in the year. The vote took place earlier in the day in New Delhi, and the counting began soon after.

Also Read | Zimbabwe Cricket Suspends Two National Players Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta Over Recreational Drug Use.

A panel of Sanjay Singh won the WFI election by 40 votes while the other panel got 7 votes.

"National Camps (for wrestling) will be organised. Wrestlers who want to do politics can do politics, those who want to do wrestling will do wrestling," Singh told the reporters.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Elected as New President of Wrestling Federation of India.

Sanjay served on the WFI's previous executive council. Since 2019, he has also served as the national federation's joint secretary.

The WFI elections were originally slated to be held on August 12. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while holding a hearing on a petition in August, extended the stay on the WFI elections till September 25. Elections to the federation, which oversees wrestling in the country, were initially planned for June this year.

Earlier, this month, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence in the national capital for discussions on the WFI polls.

Sakshi's husband Satyawart Kadian, a wrestler himself, was also among those who called on the minister. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the wrestlers said they were assured that the government would keep its promise that no one related or close to Brij Bhushan would get a post in the WFI.

As the results are out the press conference is to be held by star wrestlers and Olympic medallists Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, who earlier came out against the now-deposed WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)