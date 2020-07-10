Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Principal Owner of ATK Mohun Bagan Sanjiv Goenka said he does not want to confine the club to just nation leagues and wants it to participate in the international competitions.

"What is very clear is that we cannot play in the ISL and the I-League both. So we will play in the ISL. But, we should be playing in all other leagues as well. And I do not want to over a period of time confine it to local leagues or national leagues only," Goenka said in a statement.

Also Read | WI 258/5 in 85 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 3: Roston Chase Nears 50.

"I think we have to build ourselves, our competencies, our strengths, and capabilities to an extent where we can participate in international competitions. And my target is the AFC Champions League. We have to prepare for that and at some stage, we have to play in it," he added.

The 130-year old football club on Friday completed the formalities of merging with three-time ISL champions ATK FC, thus scripting a new essay in Indian football named as - 'ATK Mohun Bagan'.

Also Read | Noah Lyles Smashes Usain Bolt's Record, Only To Realise That he Ran a Shorter Distance due to a Blunder by Organisers (Watch Video).

Goenka also talked about the club's away jersey but confirmed that it is not yet "absolutely finalized".

"The away jersey will be white and red with green and maroon stripes on it. That is not yet unveiled nor is absolutely finalized. We have earlier thought it would be the ATK jersey with the new logo for the away kit. But today, Tumpai (Srinjoy Bose) and Debasish (Dutta) made a very good suggestion that why don't we introduce green and maroon in the jersey. So we will do that," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)