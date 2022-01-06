New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Heavyweights West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab were on Thursday drawn in same group for the upcoming 75th Santosh Trophy football tournament.

The official draw for the tournament was held here on Thursday with former India defender Gouramangi Singh assisting in the process.

Also Read | IPL 2022: My11Circle Becomes Official Title Sponsor for Lucknow Team.

Ten teams who came through the qualifiers were drawn into two groups of five each for the main event which will be held in Kerala from February 20.

"I was very pleased to know that the Hero Santosh Trophy would be taking place in Kerala as it is a footballing state," said Gouramangi.

Also Read | Caught on Stump Mic: Rishabh Pant Involved in Heated Exchange With Rassie van der Dussen, Indian Batsman Heard Saying ‘Shut Up’ (Watch Video).

"It is a great initiative by the AIFF and Kerala Government and I wish the players all the best."

Group A could easily be classified as a 'Group of Death' with the likes of West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab going head-to-head along with Meghalaya and surprise package Rajasthan.

Group B sees defending champions Services paired alongside Manipur, Karnataka, Odisha and Gujarat, the latter qualifying at the expense of powerhouses Goa.

The platinum jubilee edition of the tournament will be inaugurated by the competition's two most successful sides – West Bengal (32-time winners) and Punjab (8).

Hosts Kerala open their campaign against Rajasthan who pipped Maharashtra by a point in the west zone qualifiers.

Services begin the defence of their title against a Manipur side which knocked out Mizoram in qualifying.

Karnataka, who came through with a perfect record, will be hoping to build further momentum in their opening game against Odisha.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Group A: Meghalaya, Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala

Group B: Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Services, Manipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)