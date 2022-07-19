London [UK], July 19 (ANI): Lancashire County Cricket Club announced on Monday that English pacer Saqib Mahmood has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The England seamer - whose current deal was due to expire at the end of the current season - will now remain at Emirates Old Trafford until at least the end of the 2024 season.

A graduate of the Lancashire Cricket Academy alongside the likes of Matt Parkinson and Josh Bohannon, Mahmood has made 65 appearances for the Red Rose in all competitions.

In First-Class cricket for Lancashire, he's taken 71 wickets at an average of 26 whilst in the T20 Blast, Mahmood has claimed 28 wickets at 20 with a strike rate of 15.

Paceman Mahmood has played for England in all three formats and made his Test debut in the Caribbean in early 2022, claiming six wickets in two matches at 22 apiece.

The 25-year-old has made a total of 21 international appearances for England since debuting against New Zealand in the second T20I in November 2019 after a stellar season in county cricket.

Speaking after signing his new contract with Lancashire Cricket, Saqib Mahmood said: "I am really pleased to be able to commit my future to the Club who have shown faith in me from my days in age-group cricket to now at First Team level."

"It's been a difficult few months since suffering the stress fracture to my back, but the support from Lancashire Cricket and in particular our Medical Department has played a huge role in my ongoing recovery."

"I am now looking forward to getting back to full fitness as soon as possible and helping the Red Rose to fulfil our ambitions over the next couple of years and beyond," he concluded.

Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton added: "Saqib is an immensely talented fast bowler and we are thrilled he has committed his future to the Club.

"It is obviously been an incredibly frustrating season for him personally with the injury but he is making good progress and we're looking forward to getting him fit and firing for us again."

"Saqib has been with the Red Rose for a decade now, after graduating through our pathway and Academy system, and we are really pleased to be able to keep a homegrown talent at the Club. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop as a player and help Lancashire compete for trophies on all fronts," he concluded. (ANI)

