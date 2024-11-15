Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Sarla Fibres will meet Harmony in the mixed team summit clash at the National Ranking Bridge Championship after they beat their respective opponents in the semifinals here on Friday.

Sarla Fibres and Hexa Squad were engaged in a keen tussle in the semifinals. Sarla Fibres combined perfectly in the third an final session, clinching 17 imps in the decider to finish with 19.5 imps and a place in the summit round.

In contrast, Harmony were in complete control and defeated Jesal by 20 imps. Harmony dominated the second session, winning it with 28 imps, and it helped the pair to secure the win and a berth in the final.

Meanwhile, the mixed pairs elimination rounds, which saw 59 pairs competing for top honours, were dominated by Maneesh Bahuguna and Meenal Thakur who are in the lead.

The tournament is being organised under the auspices of the Bridge Federation of India (BFI) and hosted by the Bombay Gymkhana.

