Lahore [Pakistan], October 13 (ANI): Spinner Senuran Muthusamy outdid Australian legend Shane Warne, registering the best figures by a visiting spinner during the first innings of a Test in Pakistan during the Lahore Test on Monday.

Pakistan started the second day of the Test match at 313/5, with Mohammed Rizwan (62*) and Salman Agha (52*) unbeaten. Muthusamy (6/117) unleashed a collapse, bundling out Pakistan for 380 runs despite scores from Imam Ul Haq (93 in 153 balls, with seven fours and a six), skipper Shan Masood (76 in 147 balls, with nine fours and a six), Rizwan (75 in 140 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Agha (93 in 145 balls, with five fours and three sixes) unbeaten.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

He has outdone Warne, who secured a first innings spell of 6/136 against Pakistan at Lahore during the 1994/95 season, as per Wisden.

The best-ever first innings figures by a Pakistani spinner at home are Abdul Qadir (9/56) against England at Lahore in 1986/87. The best figures by a touring spinner, irrespective of the innings in Pakistan, are by Jomel Warrican of the West Indies, taking 7/32 against Multan in 2024-25.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win AFG vs BAN ODI?.

During their first innings, Proteas' skipper Aiden Markram (20 in 37 balls, with a four) had a 45-run stand with Ryan Rickleton. Markram also completed his 3,000 Test runs. In 47 Tests, he has scored 3,013 runs in 85 innings at an average of 36.30, with eight centuries and 13 fifties and a best score of 152.

Proteas was at 80/2, with spinner Noman Ali getting both Markram and Wiaan Mulder out. It was Rickleton who put on a 94-run stand for the third wicket with Tony de Zorzi, and it was Salman who outclassed Rickleton (71 in 137 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) to break the stand. SA was 174/3.

Noman (4/85) caused a collapse for Proteas, leaving them at 200/6, with Zorzi standing tall at 81* in 140 balls, with nine fours and a six to end the day. SA trail by 162 runs and ended the day two at 216/6, with Muthusamy himself occupying the other half of the pitch alongside Zorzi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)