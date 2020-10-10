Villamartin (Spain), Oct 10 (PTI) Hero MotoSports Team Rally had two top-20 finishes at the Andalucia Rally as all three riders gained race-experience ahead of the Dakar 2021.

Sebastian Buhler led the team's charge with a strong performance and finished the stage in 12th place.

Joaquim Rodrigues brought the bike across the finish line in the 20th place while Santosh continued to gain confidence and rhythm to post a commendable 23rd place finish.

At the end of four stages and close to a 1000 kms of racing, Sebastian Buhler finished the Andalucia Rally at 18th, C S Santosh at 20th and Joaquim Rodrigues at 27th positions.

"It was good to be back on the bike but more importantly it felt good to be back with my team mates. It was nice to start working again towards our goal of Dakar 2021," Santosh said.

"It has been a difficult year for us as a team and also for everyone else with the COVID-19 pandemic, so I think this is a very positive step to restart the racing activities. I want to thank everyone for their support and backing us. We are very excited to go to Dakar 2021 with a lot of energy."

