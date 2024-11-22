Florida [USA], November 22 (ANI): USA cricketers Unmukt Chand and Saurabh Netravalkar, West Indies' Dwayne Smith and Rahkeem Cornwall are among the marquee players featuring in the upcoming United States Premier League (USPL) season 3 scheduled to kick off on Friday at the Broward County Stadium in Florida.

The six franchises - Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and New York Cowboy - have been preparing well for season 3.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The opening match on Friday will see Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles locking horns with each other. The second match of the day will witness an intense battle between Maryland Mavericks and Atlanta Blackcaps.

Dwayne Smith, known for his explosive batting, will represent Maryland Mavericks, while Rahkeem Cornwall, the hard-hitting all-rounder, is set to captain Atlanta Blackcaps. Saurabh Netravalkar, who made waves during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, will feature for New Jersey Titans, while former Indian U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand will play for California Golden Eagles.

Also Read | ‘Like Taking a Bullet for Your Country’ Nitish Kumar Reddy Reveals Gautam Gambhir’s Inspiring Words to Him Before Making Test Debut in IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Speaking on the eve of season 3, Jaideep Singh founder and chairman of USPL said, "USPL season 3 is a celebration of cricket, bringing together global talent and local stars to compete at the highest level in America. We are committed to making this season a memorable one for players and fans alike," as quoted by a release from USPL.

Speaking ahead of the opening match, Rahkeem Cornwall said, "It's a good group of guys. We're looking forward to the tournament. In the last season, we reached the semi-final. I feel things can go a bit further this year."

"Our preparations are going good and guys are ready to play competitive cricket. We want to perform well in the tournament," he added.

Each day of the league will feature triple-header matchups, giving fans plenty of opportunities to witness action-packed cricket, except the opening day, semi-finals, and the grand finale, which is slated to take place on December 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)