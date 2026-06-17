Sports News | 'Saw Snake at Training Camp During FIFA World Cup': Germany Star Joshua Kimmich

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Germany star Joshua Kimmich shared that he and his teammates saw a venomous snake at the national team's training camp during the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament.

Speaking in an interview with German outlet BILD, as quoted by DailySports, Kimmich recalled being warned about a potentially dangerous snake he came across during training or travel.

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Joshua also noted the contrast between Germany and other regions, adding that he had rarely encountered such wildlife back home.

"Yesterday we saw the snake, and we were told it was poisonous. If it bites you, you have to go to the hospital immediately. I don't think it's deadly, but it's definitely very dangerous... In Germany, I always felt like we just don't have so many dangerous animals," he said.

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"In Germany, I always felt like we just don't have so many dangerous animals," he remarked, as quoted by DailySports.

Meanwhile, Germany kick-started its FIFA World Cup campaign with a massive stomp of authority, registering a 7-1 win over debutants Curacao at Houston on Monday, with a Kai Havertz brace being the standout in a second-half goalfest from the four-time champions.

This is the biggest win in the ongoing edition of the FIFA World Cup, and this goalfest helped the four-time champions topple five-time champions Brazil as the all-time highest goal-scorers in tournament history, with 239 goals compared to Brazil's 238. This is also the fourth time that Germany scored seven or more goals in a FIFA WC match, the most by any team in tournament history.

Germany ended the match with a sensational ball possession of 64.7 per cent, 26 shots as compared to just eight shots, and possession of just over 35 per cent by their opponents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)