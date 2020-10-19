Kolkata, Oct 19 (PTI) SC East Bengal on Monday confirmed the signing of former Birmingham City mid-fielder Jacques Maghoma as their sixth foreign recruit.

The Congolese, who will turn 33 on Friday, has signed a one-year contract, the club stated in a release.

The red-and-gold also announced the return of India international left-back Narayan Das.

"I am looking forward to joining my teammates in Goa and having a successful season with SC East Bengal," Maghoma, a youth product of Tottenham Hotspur, said.

"I also know the fan base of SC East Bengal and I am so eager to engage with them and repay them for the faith they have in us. As always, I will do my utmost for them."

Maghoma will join the other five foreigners -- Scott Neville, Anthony Pilkington, Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway, Daniel Fox and Ville Matti Steinmann -- in the SC East Bengal squad.

"Having donned the Red and Gold colours before, I know what it feels to play for SC East Bengal," Das who had represented the club from 2015-17 and made 16 appearances, said.

"I am over the moon to sign for this club which is 100 years old. I have grown up watching SC East Bengal play and I cannot wait to take the field and put my best foot forward," the 27-year-old added.

East Bengal also have Abhishek Ambekar in the left-back position.

