Sports News | Scheffler Eyes History, McIlroy Seeks Another Major and Indian Origin Stars Are Waiting to Shine

Town of Southampton [US], June 17 (ANI): The golfing world converges on the iconic Shinnecock Hills this week as the US Open returns to one of the sport's most demanding venues, bringing together the game's elite, ambitious newcomers and a growing contingent of players with Indian roots.

As the third major championship of the season gets underway, much of the spotlight will naturally fall on World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Yet the championship also features five golfers of Indian heritage, Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, PGA Tour rookie Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Qualifier Manav Shah -- highlighting the increasing presence of the Indian diaspora on golf's biggest stages.

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Amid this galaxy of stars, the Indian-origin contingent offers several compelling storylines.

Leading that group is Sahith Theegala, one of the most recognisable names among players of Indian descent on the PGA Tour. The California-born American has steadily built a reputation for imaginative shot-making and an aggressive style that has made him a fan favourite. After dealing with injuries that interrupted his progress in 2025, Theegala has gradually worked his way back into contention and will be eager to make a statement at one of golf's toughest tests.

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Aaron Rai arrives with perhaps the strongest credentials among the Indian-origin players. The Englishman, whose parents are of Indian origin, has enjoyed a breakthrough period in his career. His victory at the PGA Championship earlier this season made history, as he became the first player of Indian heritage to win a men's major championship. Known for his accuracy and calm approach, Rai's game appears perfectly suited to the demanding conditions typically associated with a U.S. Open.

Akshay Bhatia, who has been backed by Hero, is another player generating considerable excitement. The left-hander has emerged as one of the PGA Tour's most dynamic young stars and already owns significant victories despite his age. Blessed with power and creativity, Bhatia possesses the type of fearless approach that could help him contend if he finds early momentum.

Few players arrive at Shinnecock Hills carrying more momentum than Scheffler. The American has established himself as the dominant force in men's golf over the last few seasons and now stands on the verge of achieving one of the sport's rarest accomplishments. A victory this week would complete his career Grand Slam and elevate him into one of golf's most exclusive groups.

Scheffler's consistency, ball-striking precision and ability to thrive under pressure make him the player many will be chasing. The demanding layout at Shinnecock, known for punishing inaccuracies and testing mental toughness, appears ideally suited to his all-around game.

McIlroy, meanwhile, enters the championship with renewed confidence after ending his major drought earlier this season. The Northern Irishman is seeking a seventh major title and a second major triumph of 2026. A former US Open champion, McIlroy remains one of the most dangerous players in the field when his driving and putting come together.

The championship's star power extends far beyond the top two contenders. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau returns hoping to successfully defend his title, while major winners Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa will all fancy their chances. Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, regarded as one of the game's brightest young talents, is also expected to feature prominently.

The field also includes Indo-Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign. Consistent performances throughout the season, including several high finishes against elite competition, have earned him a place among golf's rising talents. A strong showing this week would further enhance his growing reputation.

Perhaps the most inspirational story belongs to Manav Shah. The Indian-American golfer of Gujarati heritage earned his place through the rigorous qualifying process, becoming the first player associated with the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) pathway to compete in a major championship. His journey through developmental circuits and mini-tours to golf's grandest stage reflects both perseverance and the expanding opportunities available to young players from diverse backgrounds.

Together, Theegala, Rai, Bhatia, Yellamaraju and Shah symbolise the growing influence of Indian-origin talent in global golf. While each has travelled a different path to Shinnecock Hills, their presence underlines how the sport continues to broaden its reach beyond traditional golfing nations.

As the week unfolds, the battle for the championship will revolve around whether Scheffler can move closer to golfing immortality or whether McIlroy can add another major chapter to his illustrious career. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)