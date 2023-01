Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20I between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

New Zealand Innings:

Finn Allen

b Chahal

11

Devon Conway

c Ishan Kishan b Washington Sundar

11

Mark Chapman

run out (Kuldeep Yadav/Ishan Kishan)

14

Glenn Phillips

b Deepak Hooda

5

Daryl Mitchell

b Kuldeep Yadav

8

Michael Bracewell c Arshdeep Singh b Hardik Pandya

14

Mitchell Santner

not out

20

Ish Sodhi

c Hardik Pandya b Arshdeep Singh

1

Lockie Fergusonc Washington Sundar b Arshdeep Singh

0

Jacob Duffy

not out

6

Extras: (W-9, LB-1)

10

Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)

99

Fall of Wickets: 21-1, 28-2, 35-3, 48-4, 60-5, 80-6, 83-7, 83-8.

Bowler: Hardik Pandya 4-0-25-1, Washington Sundar 3-0-17-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-1-4-1, Deepak Hooda 4-0-17-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-17-1, Arshdeep Singh 2-0-7-2, Shivam Mavi 1-0-11-0. (MORE) PTI

