New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 21/0)

Rohit Sharma b Lyon 32

KL Rahul lbw b Lyon 17

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Lyon 0

Virat Kohli batting 14

Shreyas Iyer c Handscomb b Lyon 4

Ravindra Jadeja batting 15

Extras: (B-4,LB-2) 6

Total: (For 4 wickets in 35 overs) 88

Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-53, 3-54, 4-66.

Bowling: Pat Cummins 7-1-17-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 13-3-35-0, Nathan Lyon 11-1-25-4, Todd Murphy 4-1-5-0. PTI

