Indore, Mar 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma st Carey b Kuhnemann 12

Shubman Gill c Smith b Kuhnemann 21

Cheteshwar Pujara b Lyon 1

Virat Kohli lbw b Murphy 22

Ravindra Jadeja c Kuhnemann b Lyon 4

Shreyas Iyer b Kuhnemann 0

Srikar Bharat lbw b Lyon 17

Axar Patel not out

Ravichandran Ashwin c Carey b Kuhnemann 3

Umesh Yadav lbw b Kuhnemann 17

Mohammed Siraj run out (Head/Lyon) 0

Extras: 0

Total: (All out in 33.2 overs) 109

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-34, 3-36, 4-44, 5-45, 6-70, 7-82, 8-88, 9-108, 10-109

Bowling" Mitchell Starc 5-0-21-0, Cameron Green 2-0

-14-0, Matthew Kuhneman 9-2-16 -5, Nathan Lyon 11.2-2-35-3, Todd Murphy 6-1-23-1.

Australia 1st Innings:

Travis Head lbw b Jadeja 9

Usman Khawaja not out

33

Marnus Labuschagne not out

16

Extras: (B-8, LB-3, NB-2) 13

Total: (For 1 wicket in 22 overs) 71

Fall of wickets: 1-12

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 9-1-19-0, Ravindra Jadeja 8-0-28-1, Axar Patel 4-0-12-0, Umesh Yadav 1-0-1-0.

