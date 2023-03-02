Indore, Mar 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day two of the third Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.
India 1st Innings: 109 all out
Australia 1st Innings (Overnight 156/4; 54 overs)
Travis Head lbw Jadeja 9
Usman Khawaja c Gill b Jadeja 60
Marnus Labuschagne b Jadeja 31
Steve Smith c Bharat b Jadeja 26
Peter Handscomb c Iyer b Ashwin 19
Cameron Green lbw Yadav 21
Alex Carey lbw Ashwin 3
Mitchell Starc b Yadav 1
Nathan Lyon b Ashwin 5
Todd Murphy b Yadav 0
Matthew Kuhnemann not out 0
Exras (B-9, LB-8, NB-5) 22
Total (All out in 76.3 overs) 197
Fall of Wickets: 1-12, 2-108, 3-125, 4-146, 5-186, 6-188, 7-192, 8-196, 9-197.
Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 20.3-4-44-3, Ravindra Jadeja 32-8-78-4, Axar Patel 13-1-33-0, Umesh Yadav 5-0-12-3, Mohammed Siraj 6-1-13-0.
India 2nd Innings:
Rohit Sharma lbw b Lyon 12
Shubman Gill b Lyon 5
Cheteshwar Pujara not out 36
Virat Kohli lbw b Kuhnemann 13
Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Lyon 7
Shreyas Iyer not out 0
Extras: (B-2, LB-4) 6
Total: (For 4 wickets in 32 overs) 79
Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-32, 3-54, 4-78
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 2-0-6-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 11-1-31-1, Nathan Lyon 11-0-27-3, Todd Murphy 8-3-9-0.
