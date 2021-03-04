Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Thursday.
England 1st Innings:
Zak Crawley c Mohammed Siraj b Patel 9
Dom Sibley b Patel 2
Jonny Bairstow not out 28
Joe Root lbw b Mohammed Siraj 5
Ben Stokes not out
24
Extras: (LB-5, NB-1) 6
Total: (For 3 wickets in 25 overs) 74
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-15, 3-30
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 7-2-18-0, Mohammed Siraj 6-0-23-1, Axar Patel
9-3-21-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-2-7-0.
