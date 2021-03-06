Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings: 205

India 1st Innings:

Shubman Gill lbw b Anderson 0

Rohit Sharma lbw b Stokes 49

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Leach 17

Virat Kohli c Foakes b Stokes 0

Ajinkya Rahane c Stokes b Anderson 27

Rishabh Pant c Root b Anderson 101

Ravichandran Ashwin c Pope b Leach 13

Washington Sundar not out 96

Axar Patel run out (Bairstow/Root) 43

Ishant Sharma lbw b Stokes

0

Mohammed Siraj b Stokes 0

Extras: (B-10, LB-6, NB-3) 19

Total: (All out in 114.4 overs) 365

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-40, 3-41, 4-80, 5-121, 6-146, 7-259, 8-365, 9-365, 10-365

Bowling: James Anderson 25

-14-44-3, Ben Stokes 27.4-6-89-4, Jack Leach 27-5-89-2, Dom Bess 17-1-71-0, Joe Root 18-1-56-0.

England 2nd Innings:

Zak Crawley not out 5

Dom Sibley not out 1

Extras: 0

Total: (For no loss in 3 overs) 6

Bowling:

Mohammed Siraj 2-0-5-0, Axar Patel 1-0-1-0.

