Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the fourth Test between India and England, here on Friday.
England 1st Innings: 205
India 1st innings:
Shubhman Gill b Anderson 0
Rohit Sharma lbw Stokes 49
Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Leach 17
Virat Kohli c Foakes b Stokes 0
Ajinkya Rahane c Stokes b Anderson 27
Rishabh Pant batting 36
Ravichandran Ashwin c Ollie Pope b Jack Leach 13
Washington Sundar batting 1
Extras: (B-4, LB-5, NB-1) 10
Total: (For 6 wickets in 62 overs) 153
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-40, 3-41, 4-80, 5-121, 6-146.
Bowling: James Anderson 17-11-19-2, Ben Stokes 17-6-33-2, Jack Leach 15-3-43-2, Dom Bess 10-0-34-0, Joe Root 3-0-15-0. PTI
