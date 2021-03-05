Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the fourth Test between India and England, here on Friday.

England 1st Innings: 205

India 1st innings:

Shubhman Gill b Anderson 0

Rohit Sharma lbw Stokes 49

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Leach 17

Virat Kohli c Foakes b Stokes 0

Ajinkya Rahane c Stokes b Anderson 27

Rishabh Pant batting 36

Ravichandran Ashwin c Ollie Pope b Jack Leach 13

Washington Sundar batting 1

Extras: (B-4, LB-5, NB-1) 10

Total: (For 6 wickets in 62 overs) 153

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-40, 3-41, 4-80, 5-121, 6-146.

Bowling: James Anderson 17-11-19-2, Ben Stokes 17-6-33-2, Jack Leach 15-3-43-2, Dom Bess 10-0-34-0, Joe Root 3-0-15-0. PTI

