Al Amerat (Oman), Oct 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first round Group B match of the T20 World Cup between Bangladesh and Scotland here on Sunday.

Scotland Innings:

George Munsey b Mahedi Hasan 29

Kyle Coetzer b Mohammad Saifuddin 0

Matthew Cross lbw b Mahedi Hasan 11

Richie Berrington c Afif Hossain b Shakib Al Hasan 2

Calum MacLeod b Mahedi Hasan 5

Michael Leask c Liton Das b Shakib Al Hasan 0

Chris Greaves c Shakib Al Hasan b Mustafizur Rahman 45

Mark Watt c Soumya Sarkar b Taskin Ahmed 22

Josh Davey b Mustafizur Rahman

8

Safyaan Sharif not out 8

Brad Wheal not out 1

Extras: (LB-4, NB-1, W-4) 9

Total: (For wickets in 20 overs) 140

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-45, 3-46, 4-52, 5-52, 6-53, 7-104, 8-131, 9-131

Bowling; Taskin Ahmed

3-0-28-1, Mustafizur Rahman

4-1-32-2, Mohammad Saifuddin

4-0-30-1, Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-17-2, Mahedi Hasan 4-0-19-3, Afif Hossain 1-0-10-0. More

