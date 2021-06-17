Bristol, Jun 17 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Thursday.

England Women 1st innings:

Lauren Winfield Hill c T Bhatia b P Vastrakar 35

Tammy Beaumont c S Verma b S Rana 66

Heather Knight lbw b D Sharma 95

Natalie Sciver lbw b D Sharma 42

Amy Jones lbw b S Rana 1

Sophia Dunkley not out

74

Georgia Elwiss c D Sharma b S Rana 5

Katherine Brunt lbw b Goswami 8

Sophie Ecclestone

c Shikha Pandey b Deepti Sharma

17

Anya Shrubsole

b Sneh Rana

47

Extras: (B-2, LB-1, NB-2, WD-1) 6

Total (For 8 wickets in 121.2 overs) 396

Fall of wickets: 1-69, 2-140, 3-230, 4-236, 5-244, 6-251, 7-270, 8-326, 9-396.

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 21-3-58-1, Shikha Pandey 15-3-61-0, Pooja Vastrakar 14-3-53-1, Sneh Rana 39.2-4-131-4, D Sharma 27-5-65-3, Harmanpreet Kaur 5-0-25-0. (MORE) PTI

