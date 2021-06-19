Bristol, Jun 19 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day 4 of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Saturday.

England Women 1st innings: 396-9 decl

India Women 1st Innings: 231 all out

India Women 2nd Innings: (overnight 83 for 1 f/0)

Smriti Mandhana c Sciver b Brunt 8

Shafali Verma c Brunt b Ecclestone 63

Deepti Sharma b Ecclestone 54

Punam Raut c Ecclestone b Sciver 39

Mithali Raj b Ecclestone 4

Harmanpreet Kaur c Jones b Ecclestone 8

Pooja Vastrakar b Knight 12

Sneh Rana batting 27

Shikha Pandey c Jones b Sciver 18

Taniya Bhatia batting 3

Extras: (B-2 LB-4 W-1) 7

Total: (For 8 wickets in 93 overs) 243

Fall of Wickets: 1/29, 2/99 3/171 4/175, 5/175 6/189 7/199 8/240

Bowling: Katherine Brunt 18-5-36-1, Anya Shrubsole 13-2-52-0, Sophie Ecclestone 30-9-83-4, Kate Cross 10-4-30-0, Heather Knight 9-1-28-1, Natalie Sciver 13-9-9-2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)