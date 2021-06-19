Bristol, Jun 19 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day 4 of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Saturday.
England Women 1st innings: 396-9 decl
India Women 1st Innings: 231 all out
India Women 2nd Innings: (overnight 83 for 1 f/0)
Smriti Mandhana c Sciver b Brunt 8
Shafali Verma c Brunt b Ecclestone 63
Deepti Sharma b Ecclestone 54
Punam Raut c Ecclestone b Sciver 39
Mithali Raj b Ecclestone 4
Harmanpreet Kaur c Jones b Ecclestone 8
Pooja Vastrakar b Knight 12
Sneh Rana batting 27
Shikha Pandey c Jones b Sciver 18
Taniya Bhatia batting 3
Extras: (B-2 LB-4 W-1) 7
Total: (For 8 wickets in 93 overs) 243
Fall of Wickets: 1/29, 2/99 3/171 4/175, 5/175 6/189 7/199 8/240
Bowling: Katherine Brunt 18-5-36-1, Anya Shrubsole 13-2-52-0, Sophie Ecclestone 30-9-83-4, Kate Cross 10-4-30-0, Heather Knight 9-1-28-1, Natalie Sciver 13-9-9-2.
