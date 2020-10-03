Sharjah,, Oct 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals Innings:

Prithvi Shaw c Gill b Nagarkoti 66

Shikhar Dhawan c Morgan b Chakravarthy 26

Shreyas Iyer not out 88

Rishabh Pant c Mavi b Russell 38

Marcus Stoinis c Chakravarthy b Russell 1

Shimron Hetmyer not out 7

Extras: (W-2) 2

Total: (For 4 wkts in 20 overs) 228

Fall of Wickets: 1/56 2/129 3/201 4/221

Bowling: Pat Cummins 4-0-49-0, Shivam Mavi 3-0-40-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-49-1, Sunil Narine 2-0-26-0, Andre Russell 4-0-29-2, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3-0-35-1. More

