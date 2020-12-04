Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) Scoreboard from the first T20I between India and Australia, here on Friday.
India:
KL Rahul c Abbott b Henriques 51
Shikhar Dhawan b Starc 1
Virat Kohli c and b Swepson 9
Sanju Samson c Swepson b Henriques 23
Manish Pandey c Hazlewood b Zampa 2
Hardik Pandya c Steven Smith b Henriques 16
Ravindra Jadeja not out 44
Washington Sundar c Abbott b Starc 7
Deepak Chahar not out 0
Extras: (LB-2, W-5, NB-1) 8
Total:
(for seven wickets in 20 Overs) 161
Fall of Wickets: 1-11,2- 48, 3-86, 4-90, 5-92, 6-114, 7-152.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-34-2, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-39-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-20-1, Sean Abbott 2-0-23-0, Mitchell Swepson 2-0-21-1, Moises Henriques 4-0-22-3. MORE PTI
