Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) Scoreboard from the first T20I between India and Australia, here on Friday.

India:

Also Read | CFC vs BFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

KL Rahul c Abbott b Henriques 51

Shikhar Dhawan b Starc 1

Also Read | South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online and Match Timings in India: Get SA vs ENG Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details.

Virat Kohli c and b Swepson 9

Sanju Samson c Swepson b Henriques 23

Manish Pandey c Hazlewood b Zampa 2

Hardik Pandya c Steven Smith b Henriques 16

Ravindra Jadeja not out 44

Washington Sundar c Abbott b Starc 7

Deepak Chahar not out 0

Extras: (LB-2, W-5, NB-1) 8

Total:

(for seven wickets in 20 Overs) 161

Fall of Wickets: 1-11,2- 48, 3-86, 4-90, 5-92, 6-114, 7-152.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-34-2, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-39-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-20-1, Sean Abbott 2-0-23-0, Mitchell Swepson 2-0-21-1, Moises Henriques 4-0-22-3. MORE PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)