Gqebertha, Feb 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and England here on Saturday.
England innings:
Sophia Dunkley b Renuka Singh 10
Danni Wyatt c Ghosh b Renuka Singh 0
Alice Capsey b Renuka Singh 3
Nat Sciver-Brunt c Mandhana b Sharma 50
Heather Knight c Shafali Verma b Pandey 28
Amy Jones c Ghosh b Renuka Singh 40
Sophie Ecclestone not out 11
Katherine Sciver-Brunt c Yadav b Renuka Singh 0
Sarah Glenn not out 0
Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-4) 9
Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 151
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-10, 3-29, 4-80, 5-120,6-147, 7-147.
Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-15-5, Shikha Pandey 4-0-20-1, Pooja Vastrakar 2-0-24-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-37-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 1-0-12-0, Shafali Verma 1-0-11-0, Radha Yadav 4-0-27-0. (More)
