England innings:

Sophia Dunkley b Renuka Singh 10

Danni Wyatt c Ghosh b Renuka Singh 0

Alice Capsey b Renuka Singh 3

Nat Sciver-Brunt c Mandhana b Sharma 50

Heather Knight c Shafali Verma b Pandey 28

Amy Jones c Ghosh b Renuka Singh 40

Sophie Ecclestone not out 11

Katherine Sciver-Brunt c Yadav b Renuka Singh 0

Sarah Glenn not out 0

Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-4) 9

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 151

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-10, 3-29, 4-80, 5-120,6-147, 7-147.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-15-5, Shikha Pandey 4-0-20-1, Pooja Vastrakar 2-0-24-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-37-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 1-0-12-0, Shafali Verma 1-0-11-0, Radha Yadav 4-0-27-0. (More)

