Ahmedabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20I between India and England here on Friday.
India Innings:
Shikhar Dhawan
b Mark Wood
4
KL Rahul
b Jofra Archer
1
Virat Kohli c Chris Jordan b Adil Rashid
0
Rishabh Pant
c Bairstow b Stokes
21
Shreyas Iyer
c Malan b Chris Jordan
67
Hardik Pandya
c Chris Jordan b Jofra Archer 19
Shardul Thakur c Malan b Jofra Archer
0
Washington Sundar
not out
3
Axar Patel
not out
7
Extras: (W-2)
2
Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs)
124
Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 3-2, 20-3, 48-4, 102-5, 102-6, 117-7.
Bowler: Adil Rashid 3-0-14-1, Jofra Archer 4-1-23-3, Mark Wood 4-0-20-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-27-1, Ben Stokes 3-0-25-1, Sam Curran 2-0-15-0. (MORE) PTI
