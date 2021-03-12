Ahmedabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20I between India and England here on Friday.

India Innings:

Shikhar Dhawan

b Mark Wood

4

KL Rahul

b Jofra Archer

1

Virat Kohli c Chris Jordan b Adil Rashid

0

Rishabh Pant

c Bairstow b Stokes

21

Shreyas Iyer

c Malan b Chris Jordan

67

Hardik Pandya

c Chris Jordan b Jofra Archer 19

Shardul Thakur c Malan b Jofra Archer

0

Washington Sundar

not out

3

Axar Patel

not out

7

Extras: (W-2)

2

Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs)

124

Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 3-2, 20-3, 48-4, 102-5, 102-6, 117-7.

Bowler: Adil Rashid 3-0-14-1, Jofra Archer 4-1-23-3, Mark Wood 4-0-20-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-27-1, Ben Stokes 3-0-25-1, Sam Curran 2-0-15-0. (MORE) PTI

