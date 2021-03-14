Ahmedabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20I between India and England here on Sunday.
England Innings:
Jason Roy c Kumar b Washington Sundar 46
Jos Buttler lbw b Kumar 0
Dawid Malan lbw b Chahal 24
Jonny Bairstow c Yadav b Washington Sundar 20
Eoin Morgan c Pant b Thakur
28
Ben Stokes c Pandya b Thakur 24
Sam Curran not out 6
Chris Jordan not out 0
Extras: (B-1, LB-10, W-5) 16
Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 164
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-64, 3-91, 4-119, 5-142, 6-160
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-28-1, Washington Sundar 4-0-29-2, Shardul Thakur 4-0-29-2, Hardik Pandya 4-0-33-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-1. MORE
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)