Ahmedabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20I between India and England here on Sunday.

England Innings:

Jason Roy c Kumar b Washington Sundar 46

Jos Buttler lbw b Kumar 0

Dawid Malan lbw b Chahal 24

Jonny Bairstow c Yadav b Washington Sundar 20

Eoin Morgan c Pant b Thakur

28

Ben Stokes c Pandya b Thakur 24

Sam Curran not out 6

Chris Jordan not out 0

Extras: (B-1, LB-10, W-5) 16

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 164

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-64, 3-91, 4-119, 5-142, 6-160

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-28-1, Washington Sundar 4-0-29-2, Shardul Thakur 4-0-29-2, Hardik Pandya 4-0-33-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-1. MORE

