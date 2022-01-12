Cape Town, Jan 12 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings: 223-10

South Africa 1st Innings:

Dean Elgar

c Pujara b Bumrah

3

Aiden Markram

b Bumrah

8

Keshav Maharaj

b Umesh

25

Keegan Petersen

not out

40

Rassie van der Dussen

not out

17

Extra: (B-4, LB-2, NB-1)

7

Total: (For 3 wickets, 35 overs)

100

Fall of wicket: 10-1, 17-2, 45-3

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 11-4-16-2, Umesh Yadav 7-1-29-1, Mohammed Shami 8-2-21-0, Shardul Thakur 6-1-21-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-1-7-0. PTI

