Birmingham, Jul 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 match between India and Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.
Pakistan Women:
Muneeba Ali c and b Sneh Rana 32
I Javed c Yastika Bhatia b Meghana Singh 0
Bismah Maroof lbw Sneh Rana 17
Omaima Sohail run out (Radha Yadav/Shafali Verma) 10
Ayesha Naseem c Rodrigues b Renuka Singh 10
Aliya Riyaz run out Sabbineni Meghana 18
Fatima Sana c and b Shafali Verma 8
Kainat Imtiiaz b Radha Yadav 2
Diana Baig st Yastika Bhatia b Radha Yadav 0
Tuba Hussan run out (sub) Deol/Radha Yadav 1
Aman Amin not out 0
Extras: (W-1) 1
Total: 99 (all out in 18 overs)
Fall of wickets: 0-1, 50-2, 51-3, 66-4, 80-5, 96-6, 96-7, 97-8, 99-9, 99-10
Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-1-20-1, Meghana Singh 2-0-21-1, Deepti Sharma 3-0-17-0, Sneh Rana 4-0-15-2, Radha Yadav 3-0-18-2, Shafali Verma 2-0-8-1.
India Women:
Shafali Verma c Munneba Ali b Tuba Hussan 16
Smriti Mandhana not out 63
S Meghana b Omaima Sohail 14
Jemimah Rodrigues not out 2
Extras: (B-2, LB-1, W-4) 7
Total: 102 (for 2 in 11.4 overs)
Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-94.
Bowling: Diana Baig 2-0-14-0, Anam Amin 2-0-26-0, Fatima Sana 2.4-0-21-0, Tuba Hassan 2-0-18-1,Omaima Sohail 3-0-20-1.
