Birmingham, Jul 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 match between India and Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Pakistan Women:

Muneeba Ali c and b Sneh Rana 32

I Javed c Yastika Bhatia b Meghana Singh 0

Bismah Maroof lbw Sneh Rana 17

Omaima Sohail run out (Radha Yadav/Shafali Verma) 10

Ayesha Naseem c Rodrigues b Renuka Singh 10

Aliya Riyaz run out Sabbineni Meghana 18

Fatima Sana c and b Shafali Verma 8

Kainat Imtiiaz b Radha Yadav 2

Diana Baig st Yastika Bhatia b Radha Yadav 0

Tuba Hussan run out (sub) Deol/Radha Yadav 1

Aman Amin not out 0

Extras: (W-1) 1

Total: 99 (all out in 18 overs)

Fall of wickets: 0-1, 50-2, 51-3, 66-4, 80-5, 96-6, 96-7, 97-8, 99-9, 99-10

Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-1-20-1, Meghana Singh 2-0-21-1, Deepti Sharma 3-0-17-0, Sneh Rana 4-0-15-2, Radha Yadav 3-0-18-2, Shafali Verma 2-0-8-1.

India Women:

Shafali Verma c Munneba Ali b Tuba Hussan 16

Smriti Mandhana not out 63

S Meghana b Omaima Sohail 14

Jemimah Rodrigues not out 2

Extras: (B-2, LB-1, W-4) 7

Total: 102 (for 2 in 11.4 overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-94.

Bowling: Diana Baig 2-0-14-0, Anam Amin 2-0-26-0, Fatima Sana 2.4-0-21-0, Tuba Hassan 2-0-18-1,Omaima Sohail 3-0-20-1.

