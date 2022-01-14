Cape Town, Jan 14 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Friday.

India: 223 and 198

South Africa: 210 and (Overnight 101 for 2 in 29.4 overs)

Aiden Markram c Rahul b Mohammed Shami 16

Dean Elgar c Pant b Bumrah 30

Keegan Petersen b Thakur 82

Rassie van der Dussen not out 22

Temba Bavuma not out 12

Extras: (LB-8, NB-1) 9

Total: (For 3 wickets in 55 overs) 171

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-101, 3-155

Bowling:

Jasprit Bumrah 17-5-54-1, Mohammed Shami 15-3-41-1, Umesh Yadav 5-0-22-0, Shardul Thakur 11-3-22-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 7-1-24-0.

