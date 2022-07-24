Port of Spain, Jul 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and the West Indies here on Sunday.

West Indies Innings:

Shai Hope c Patel b Thakur 115

Kyle Mayers c & b Hooda 39

Shamarh Brooks c Dhawan b Patel 35

Brandon King c Dhawan b Chahal 0

Nicholas Pooran b Thakur 74

Rovman Powell c Iyer b Thakur 13

Romario Shepherd not out 15

Akeal Hosein not out 6

Extras: (B-4, LB- 1, NB-1, W-8) 14

Total: (For 6 wickets in 50 overs) 311

Fall of wickets: 1-65, 2-127, 3/130, 4-247, 5-280, 6-300

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 10-1-47-0, Avesh Khan 6-0-54-0, Shardul Thakur 7-0-54-3, Deepak Hooda 9-0-42-1, Axar Patel 9-1-40-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 9-0-69-1. MORE

