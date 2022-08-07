Lauderhill, Aug 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth T20 International between India and West Indies here on Saturday.

India Innings:

Rohit Sharma b Hosein 33

Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Joseph 24

Deepak Hooda c King b Joseph 21

Rishabh Pant c Drakes b McCoy 44

Sanju Samson not out 30

Dinesh Karthik b McCoy 6

Axar Patel not out 20

Extras: (LB-4, W-9) 13

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 191

Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-61, 3-108, 4-146, 5-164

Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-28-1, Dominic Drakes 4-0-31-0, Obed McCoy 4-0-66-2, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-29-2, Jason Holder 4-0-33-0.

West Indies:

Brandon King c & b Avesh Khan 13

Kyle Mayers c Hooda b Patel 14

Devon Thomas c Hooda b Avesh Khan 1

Nicholas Pooran run out (Samson/Pant) 24

Rovman Powell c Hooda b Patel 24

Shimron Hetmyer b Ravi Bishnoi 19

Jason Holder c Samson b Arshdeep Singh 13

Akeal Hosein c Yadav b Ravi Bishnoi 3

Dominic Drakes b Arshdeep Singh 5

Alzarri Joseph not out 6

Obed McCoy b Arshdeep Singh 2

Extras: (LB-3, W-5) 8

Total: (All out in 19.1 overs) 132

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-22, 3-49, 4-64, 5-82, 6-101, 7-106, 8-116, 9-128, 10-132

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-21-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-17-2, Axar Patel 4-0-48-2, Arshdeep Singh 3.1-0-12-3, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-27-2, Deepak Hooda 1-0-4-0.

