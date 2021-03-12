Lucknow, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third One Day International between India women and South Africa women here on Friday.

India women:

Jemimah Rodrigues c Sinalo Jafta b S Ismail 0

Smriti Mandhana c Shangase b Sekhukhune 25

Punam Raut c Anne Bosch b Kapp 77

Mithali Raj c M du Preez b Anne Bosch 36

Harmanpreet Kaur c Sekhukhune b S Ismail 36

Deepti Sharma not out 36

Sushma Verma not out 14

Extras: (B-1, LB-9, W-13, NB-1) 24

Total: (For 5 wickets in 50 Overs) 248

Fall of Wickets: 1-0 , 2-64, 3-141, 4-161, 5-221.

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 10-1-46-2, Marizanne Kapp 10-0-47-1, Ayabonga Khaka 10-1-39-0, Tumi Sekhukhune 10-0-53-1, Nondumiso Shangase 4-0-24-0, Anne Bosch 6-0-29-1. MORE PTI

