Lucknow, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third One Day International between India women and South Africa women here on Friday.
India women:
Jemimah Rodrigues c Sinalo Jafta b S Ismail 0
Smriti Mandhana c Shangase b Sekhukhune 25
Punam Raut c Anne Bosch b Kapp 77
Mithali Raj c M du Preez b Anne Bosch 36
Harmanpreet Kaur c Sekhukhune b S Ismail 36
Deepti Sharma not out 36
Sushma Verma not out 14
Extras: (B-1, LB-9, W-13, NB-1) 24
Total: (For 5 wickets in 50 Overs) 248
Fall of Wickets: 1-0 , 2-64, 3-141, 4-161, 5-221.
Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 10-1-46-2, Marizanne Kapp 10-0-47-1, Ayabonga Khaka 10-1-39-0, Tumi Sekhukhune 10-0-53-1, Nondumiso Shangase 4-0-24-0, Anne Bosch 6-0-29-1. MORE PTI
