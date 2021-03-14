Lucknow, Mar 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth One Day International between India women and South Africa women here on Sunday.

India women:

Priya Punia c Ayabonga Khaka b Shangase 32

Smriti Mandhana c Lee b S Ismail 10

Punam Raut not out 104

Mithali Raj c S Ismail b Sekhukhune 45

Harmanpreet Kaur b Sekhukhune

54

Deepti Sharma not out

8

Extras: (LB-1, W-12) 13

Total: (For 4 wickets in 50 Overs) 266

Fall of Wickets: 1-17, 2-61, 3-164, 4-252.

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 10-0-50-1, Marizanne Kapp 10-0-58-0, Ayabonga Khaka 7-0-26-0, Tumi Sekhukhune 8-0-63-2, Nondumiso Shangase 10-1-41-1, Anne Bosch 5-0-27-0. MORE PTI

